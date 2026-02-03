Here's a question for you. If the gas attendant tops off your vehicle and internal damage occurs as a result, would you hold the gas station responsible?

I bet most of us would consider it. Our vehicles are designed to have some empty space in the tank for various reasons. If the gas tank is overfilled, it can cause damage to vital parts of the car.

Now, is it common to experience vehicle damage as a result of the top off? No. And most of us don't even care when it happens. Especially in a state like New Jersey, where we have attendants at the pump all day and all night.

With that said, what happens if the gas attendant tops off the vehicle while you run inside the store? Who's responsible then should something happen? And, would the station owe you the difference in price for the unauthorized top off?

The unauthorized top off

In my opinion, if you don't stay with your vehicle or tell the attendant anything, then whatever happens as a result of the top off (higher cost or vehicle damage) is squarely on the vehicle owner.

Even if New Jersey passed a law banning unauthorized top offs, it doesn't change the fact that the owner walked away while it was filling up. Plus, it's sometimes considered rude to leave the car to go shop inside in the first place, especially if the pumps are busy.

The top off vs walking in

Both of these are sore spots for many New Jerseyans, so perhaps both shouldn't be allowed to do. But outside of that, the point still remains.

If you walk away from your vehicle while it's filling up, then you're responsible for anything that might happen to the vehicle as a result of the top off. At least if you stay with your vehicle, you can make sure the attendant doesn't force more gas in.

