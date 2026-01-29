It's been a long time since New Jersey has seen a winter like this. The persistent cold and endless snow and ice that's not allowed to melt until temperatures finally warm.

But even then, there's the danger of the refreeze, which can be just as bad. Or sometimes, even worse on the roads.

Speaking of the roads, let's talk about new drivers. Yes some of this is also directed toward older drivers, but this message is primarily for those who don't have that many years of driving under their belts just yet.

4-wheel drive, and new drivers

I bring this up because of something I saw happen in my own neighborhood. I was walking along the sidewalk when this 4-wheel drive jeep came up the road driving what seemed like the posted speed limit.

Normally, that's exactly what you want to see. However, the roads in our neighborhood are still very icy, and this young person almost lost control of his vehicle right near me.

Now before I go any further, I want to point out that I am in no way claiming the driver was doing anything wrong. Rather, I just don't think he has experience dealing with ice on the roads.

Ice doesn't care

When you think about it, winters like the ones we're having now are rare in New Jersey nowadays. Our younger drivers simply don't have experience driving in these conditions, and it's not their fault.

With that said, here's the simple message I have for our younger drivers. Ice on the roads don't care about your 4-wheel drive. It also doesn't care about your brakes. None of that matters when you hit those icy patches.

Whenever the roads are icy, just keep the speed down and never slam on the brakes like the young driver I saw did. Turn the wheels the same direction the back is sliding, and downshift so the engine can help slow the vehicle.

Eventually, you'll regain control. Yes, it's scary, but it happens to all of us at some point in New Jersey, so you're not alone.

Practice

If anything, this winter is an ideal time to practice those ice driving skills. Find a road or parking lot that's empty but with ice and purposefully let yourself slide. That way you can learn how to regain control should that happen on the main roads. And of course, do this with an experienced driver to coach you.

Who knows when we'll have another winter like this one. Mine as well take advantage of it while this stubborn cold snap is here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.