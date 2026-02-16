If I could give an award for Outstanding Snacking Restaurant Concept, it would absolutely go to the people behind Insomnia Cookies.

If you are unfamiliar with the chain, what’s so fun about Insomnia Cookies is that the creators definitely understand their clientele, if you know what I mean.

It was started in the early 2000s by college friends who realized how badly they had late-night cravings after a night out. They figured what could be better than something tasty, unique, and freshly made?

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia is known for their flavorful cookies, offering in-store, pickup, and delivery options. The chain has expanded over the last two decades to become a favorite of anyone with a sweet tooth.

Understanding the vibe of a good portion of their customers, the stores are open until 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

I first heard about them when they opened up in TCNJ’s Campus Town in Ewing. It became an immediate hit among the students.

Unfortunately, this was just after I had graduated from this college, so I never had the joy of making a late-night trip, but I know I would have known the staff by name from being there so often.

I now work in the area, so I have had the pleasure of trying their cookies and they were the ultimate comfort food during a particularly stressful workday.

New Insomnia Cookies opening in Red Bank, New Jersey

Members of Monmouth County will soon get to enjoy the cozy satisfaction that their sweet treats can bring; a new Insomnia Cookies is opening at 74 Broad Street in Red Bank.

The opening date has not yet been announced, but job openings have been listed.

Insomnia Cookie’s Garden State locations are in New Brunswick, Hoboken, Cherry Hill, Glassboro, and the aforementioned Ewing, with two other spots coming to Westfield and Montclair.

Stay tuned for more sweet news on the company’s site.

