🍎 Over 1.1 million NJ residents, including 250,000 kids, face food insecurity amid rising costs and SNAP uncertainty.

🏪 6 major NJ food banks and hundreds of local pantries coordinate emergency food support statewide.

💚 Donate, volunteer, or help through community programs to feed "your neighbors."

Nearly 1.1 million New Jersey residents – including more than 250,000 children – face food insecurity, in “average” times.

Due to higher expenses and uncertain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, the number of households in need of help putting food on the table has already been greater this season.

On Oct. 27, more than 400 federal employees working without pay due to the government shutdown had a pop-up food pantry as supplied by Stop and Shop and carried out by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

Since that event, nearly 23,000 civilian federal employees in New Jersey have also been missing full paychecks as the shutdown continued into November.

New Jersey has six “major” food banks that help coordinate and distribute resources for their respective regions of the state.

Before visiting any New Jersey food bank, even to make physical donations, call ahead to confirm hours and availability.

For those who need help, most food pantries require identification, such as a Social Security card or photo ID. Some may ask for a referral letter from a community organization, place of worship or the County Social Service Agency.

The 6 major New Jersey food banks serving local communities

Fulfill Monmouth and Ocean

3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753

Phone: 732-918-2600

Email: main@fulfillnj.org

"Fulfill has a network of 289 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, day programs, group homes, and more that we work closely with to feed our neighbors in need," according to the food bank's website.

The B.E.A.T. Center - 1769 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753

The B.E.A.T. Center is a partnership between Fulfill, the People's Pantry and the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen, connecting those in need with access to food, education and other critical resources.

Headquarters - 31 Evans Terminal, Hillside, NJ 07205

Phone: 908-355-3663

Additional locations:

6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

Phone: 609-383-8843

Egg Harbor Township Community Assistance Pantry: 908-418-8716

Garfield Unity Pantry - 529 Midland Ave., Garfield, NJ 07026

Phone: 973-245-9579

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, a member of Feeding America, works to end hunger by distributing food to more than 800 community partners – including food pantries, soup kitchens, and child and senior feeding programs,” according to the food bank's website.

“Food sourcing efficiency is a priority for CFBNJ. Last year, we rescued more than 30 million pounds of nutritious food that would otherwise have been wasted from grocers to help feed struggling neighbors.”

1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110

Phone: 856-662-4884

“The Food Bank of South Jersey works with more than 300 partners across Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties to provide food to those in need,” according to the food bank's website and social accounts.

3 Graphics Drive, Ewing Township, NJ 08628

Phone: 609-406-0503

Email: foodbankinfo@mercerstreetfriends.org

“As the Food Bank of Mercer County, Mercer Street Friends distributes over 6 million meals to our neighbors through a network of more than 100 pantry partners serving the local community,” according to the food bank's website.

350 Marshall Street, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Phone: 908-454-7000

“Every year, the Norwescap Food Bank distributes approximately 3.5 million meals through a network of 85 partner agencies including food pantries, soup kitchens, on-site feeding programs, childcare centers, senior centers, and programs for the disabled in Warren, Hunterdon, and Sussex counties,” according to the food bank's website. That collaboration provides healthy meals to about 23,000 families monthly.

6140 Mays Landing Road, Vineland, NJ 08361

Food Bank Phone: 856-327-3145

Email: info@ruraldevelopmentcorp.org

“SRFDC is one of NJ's six major food banks serving New Jersey food pantries,” according to the food bank's website.

Hundreds of local NJ food pantries ready to help

In addition to the main six banks, there are hundreds of local food pantries serving New Jersey households.

The state resource NJ211.org gives you the closest options by address.

Fighting food waste: How Table to Table rescues millions of meals

Another way to support and donate is through Table to Table, New Jersey’s first and largest food rescue organization in northern New Jersey.

Every day, Table to Table rescues surplus, fresh, nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste, and delivers it for free to community partners serving our neighbors in need — in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, and Passaic counties..

◾ Volunteer to run food rescues via I-Rescue App (each rescue takes an hour or less)

◾ Host a neighborhood fresh food drive, and we’ll come pick it up

◾ Make a donation - “Every single dollar you donate provides the resources to rescue and deliver food for another 10 meals. A donation of $344 funds a refrigerated truck and driver for a full day, rescuing enough fresh food for thousands of meals.”

It is estimated that more than three billion pounds of food are wasted each year in New Jersey

