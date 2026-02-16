Top o’ the mornin’ to ya! Fancy yourself a drink to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

No, not a Guinness, it’s too early for that. I was talking about the true sign of March: the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake.

In terms of holiday-themed drinks, I feel like the Shamrock Shake is like the middle child that undeservedly gets pushed to the side.

Everyone talks about the eldest sibling, the peppermint or gingerbread flavored drinks in December. Heck, we barely even get to September before we hear about the youngest child, the pumpkin spice latte.

Where is the love for the festive, minty Shamrock Shake?

Shamrock Shake Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

☘️What is a Shamrock Shake?☘️

A March staple since the ‘70s, the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is a milkshake consisting of vanilla soft-serve ice cream, green mint syrup to give the treat its St. Patrick’s Day flair, with a whipped topping.

Much like the fan-favorite McRib, McDonald’s only has it occasionally, but at least this item’s appearance is a little more predictable.

Shamrock Shake Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

When will the Shamrock Shake be available?

According to a release sent by the company, the Shamrock Shake will return to McDonald’s menus on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, for a limited time.

Also available leading up to St. Patrick’s Day will be the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which entered the scene in 2020 as a celebration of the Shake’s 50th anniversary.

The holiday-themed McFlurry is made with vanilla soft-served ice cream, mint green syrup, and pieces of Oreo cookies.

No end date was given for either of the sweet treats, so get them while you can!

2026 Brings Ten Big Changes To McDonald's Nothing ever stays the same and fast food staple McDonald's is proof. While you are trying to live up to those New Year's resolutions, McDonald's will be making some changes of its own. Here is a list of the ten biggest changes. Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens

28 Vintage McDonald's Items Hidden In Super Secret Archive at Corporate Headquarters McDonald's world headquarters in Chicago features a massive room devoted to archiving the fast food restaurant's history. From character costumes to vintage menu items, McDonald's archives is packed with history that will have you reminiscing about your childhood. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

7 Wild Facts About McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Sandwich Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Inside McDonald's Failed Restaurant-Themed Hotel McDonald's launched its Golden Arch Hotel concept with a pair of locations in Switzerland in 2001. Rooms included arches over the headboards and showers that were visible from the bedroom. Both locations closed less than two years after they opened. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈