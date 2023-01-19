Top NJ news stories for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran

US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die

⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months

David Gibson, of Trenton, is accused of keeping the body of his girlfriend in a garbage bag for 5 months at their home

⬛ SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank

Look: Video from outside the bank shows SUV smashing into bank lobby.

⬛ Monmouth County town files lawsuit against NJ for vehicle thefts

Officials say changes to the bail process have resulted in greater costs for municipalities battling the vehicle theft epidemic.

⬛ Do you feel safe? NJ 101.5 Town Hall on crime

Join us tonight at 7 p.m. for a New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall special: “Rising Crime in New Jersey.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

