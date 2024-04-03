Why car prices will spike again — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

During the pandemic, prices for new and used cars spiked upwards significantly in New Jersey due to a lack of inventory. In recent months, inventory had stabilized, and the cost of a new vehicle had even started to fall.

Don't get used to it, and here's why.

TOMS RIVER — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after firing a gun at the door of one house and threatened a second homeowner Tuesday morning.

Toms River police Lt. Gene Bachonski said a resident of Oxford Street just off Route 37 in Toms River reported a man, later identified as Asheer Johnson, 18, came to his home, banged on the front door and showed gun he was carrying.

TRENTON — Health benefits costs for public workers could jump by double digits for the second time in recent years, state treasury officials recently said before the Assembly Budget Committee.

State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio pointed to a mid-year report from state actuary Aon. Treasure officials said it showed increases in emergency procedures, same-day surgeries, and a surge in prescription use — including weight loss prescriptions.

A months-long operation has resulted in charges for 20 individuals who've allegedly been defrauding New Jersey's pot of unemployment benefits.

According to state officials, the charged defendants collected more than $1.1 million in unemployment insurance funds to which they were not entitled.

TOMS RIVER — The investigation into a million-dollar jewelry theft from a safe inside the store at the Ocean County Mall shows the burglars were well prepared for their heist.

Thieves broke into an office at Venzio Jewelry in the food court after the mall closed Wednesday.

They went into a neighboring vacant store to cut a hole in the store's wall, according to Toms River police. Using a torch, the burglars cut phone and alarm cables before entering a safe where they removed jewels valued at $1 million. Nothing was taken from the showroom.

