NJ man kept girlfriend’s corpse in garbage bag for 5 months, report says

TRENTON — A local man found his girlfriend's dead body, put her in a garbage bag, and left the remains in his apartment after he was evicted months later, according to a report.

David Gibson, 44, is charged with desecrating human remains, evidence tampering, and hindering, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri announced Wednesday.

Onofri said the victim's decomposed body was found in a garbage bag at 615 Beatty Street by the property's landlord on Dec. 23, 2022. Gibson had rented the home but was evicted in November.

"He is accused of placing the victim in the garbage bag after the victim was deceased, moving the trash bag to a different area, concealing the victim’s remains, and not contacting authorities," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

🔴 Report: body kept for 5 months

According to NJ.com, a criminal complaint states that the body was Gibson's late girlfriend Kirshon Smith. The court document reportedly states Smith died in July and Gibson first moved her body to their bed for about two weeks before moving the corpse into a garbage bag, which he lived with for five months.

An autopsy has been performed on the body, but the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office is still trying to ascertain a cause of death.

Gibson was arrested last week. He is not facing any charges related to the victim's death.

New Jersey 101.5 has requested an affidavit of probable cause from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

