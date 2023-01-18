TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon.
Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop from outside the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center on Route 9 in Toms River shows tire tracks indicating the white SUV went off the roadway and across the front lawn.
The car appears to have careened across the parking lot jumped a curb and smashed through the front doors and window coming to a halt in the back of the bank.
The bank branch shares an entrance with the shopping plaza but is freestanding with its own parking lot.
