TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon.

Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop from outside the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center on Route 9 in Toms River shows tire tracks indicating the white SUV went off the roadway and across the front lawn.

The car appears to have careened across the parking lot jumped a curb and smashed through the front doors and window coming to a halt in the back of the bank.

The bank branch shares an entrance with the shopping plaza but is freestanding with its own parking lot.

SUV that crashed through the front of a TD Bank on Route 9 in Toms River 1/18/23

Another video showed broken glass scattered all over the lobby as police and bank workers tried to sweep some of it away.

According to the Scoop, the driver was a senior who lost control of their SUV. There were several minor injuries to customers and employees inside the bank. No one was hit by the vehicle.

Toms River police on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Sign run over by an SUV that crashed through a TD Bank in Toms River 1/18/23

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

