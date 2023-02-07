Top NJ news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday

⬛ Why are NJ traffic lights so long?

Everything you always wanted to know about traffic lights in New Jersey

https://nj1015.com/why-are-nj-traffic-lights-so-long/

⬛ Massive recall of most popular cars in NJ - Do Not Drive

Honda warns of potentially deadly airbag malfunction in popular older model vehicles

https://nj1015.com/massive-recall-of-most-popular-cars-in-nj-do-not-drive/

⬛ NJ police officer charged after wild 3 a.m. chase, shooting

As a noise complaint was investigated, shots rang out, a man ran by, a chase ensued, shots were fired and now the officer faces aggravated assault charges

https://nj1015.com/nj-cop-gets-slapped-with-serious-charges-after-wild-3-a-m-chase-shooting/

⬛ More mild weather ahead for NJ: 40s, 50s, and even 60s this week

The above-normal temperatures will meet with some clouds and a few batches of rain showers, with little to no chance of wintry weather or snow on the horizon.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ What's your boss's number? NJ bill adds rules for telemarketers

You may be unaware that telemarketers are already required to share certain pieces of information with New Jersey residents within the first 30 seconds of the unwanted call.

https://nj1015.com/whats-your-bosss-number-nj-bill-targets-telemarketer-disclosures/

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get



