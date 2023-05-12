Top NJ flea markets to shop for unique gems this summer
Flea markets are all the rage in the summertime to shop for unique finds and lots of antiques you can’t find anywhere else.
New Jersey has a great number of them throughout the state, some that are open all year round and some that are seasonal but are open as we speak.
And there’s more to do than just shopping. Don’t forget to take a break and try out some of the flea markets' outstanding food that some are actually known for.
For example, there’s Kate & Al’s Pizza at the Columbus Farmers Market.
and also Dutch Funnel Cake at Berlin Farmer’s Market.
What kind of gems do you find at flea markets? Here’s a list of ones in the Garden State that you can shop and hopefully find some great treasures:
Columbus Farmers Market in Columbus
Berlin Farmer’s Market in Berlin
New Egypt Flea Market Village in New Egypt
Englishtown Auction/Flea Market in Manalapan
Collingwood Auction & Flea Market in Farmingdale
Golden Nugget Flea Market in Lambertville
Cowtown Farmers Market in Pilesgrove
New Meadowlands Market at Metlife Stadium
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.