These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food

One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain.

There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime.

Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.

Other flea markets have a permanent home and are open, sometimes partially, all year round.

You can find all kinds of treasures at flea markets.

Aside from the bargain, many shoppers look for vintage items.

If you check out resale websites, there’s a market for vintage selling and you can really make a profit if you find the right thing to sell.

But some people don’t go to flea markets for that kind of shopping, but rather food shopping.

There are flea markets that are also farmers' markets where you can stock up on your fruits and produce.

Most flea markets offer hot food like pizza and burgers.

And others go all out and basically have a “food court.”

Although this is not a flea market, the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market in Kingston has the most amazing stuffed pretzel rolls, we stop there just to pick a few up for dinner.

People go out of their way for their cravings and a flea market can free two birds with one key.

So if you were to visit these New Jersey flea markets this weekend, here is what they offer when you need to take a break for lunch:

Columbus Flea Market in Columbus, NJ

Kate & Al's Pizza

The Chicken Coop

Trenton Farmers Market in Lawrence Township

Pulled pork sandwich from The Hambone Opera

Cowtown Flea Market in Pilesgrove

Bill's cheesesteak stuffed pretzels

Meadowlands Flea Market in East Rutherford

Roasted Sweet Corn and Meat Kabobs

Here are more great food places to check out:

