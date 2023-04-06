Skip the boardwalk — where to get funnel cake in NJ this summer

Ice cream, funnel cake, and the smell of the Jersey Shore boardwalk scream it's summer here in New Jersey.

We’re a few weeks away from Memorial Day Weekend and the actual start of summer, but we can feel the warm weather starting to go in that direction.

We are fortunate enough that we can get all of the summer feels in other areas of New Jersey because it’s not all about the Jersey Shore.

Kohr's Kohr's on Seaside Heights boardwalk (Townsquare Media) loading...

I’m all about supporting small businesses in New Jersey so when I came across this post in a group on Facebook, I had to share it with the rest of you.

If you live in the South Jersey area or are up for a road trip, head down to the Berlin Farmer’s Market located at 41 Clementon Road in Berlin.

Once you’re done shopping and worked up an appetite, you’ll need to stop by Dutch Funnel Cake and get yourself one of their delicious funnel cakes.

They are a family-owned business open for 40+ years and thanks to Ali, whose family owns this establishment, for bringing this to my attention. Wait until you see these photos.

Let’s start with the traditional plain funnel cake. You can’t go wrong with just some dough and powder.

Dutch Funnel Cake - Plain (Ali Gian) Dutch Funnel Cake - Plain (Ali Gian) loading...

If you have more of a sweet tooth, you may enjoy the Caramel Apple Funnel Cake. Ali says the funnel cake is topped with vanilla ice cream, apples, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.

Dutch Funnel Cake - Caramel Apple Funnel Cake (Ali Gian) Dutch Funnel Cake - Caramel Apple Funnel Cake (Ali Gian) loading...

Maybe you enjoy strawberries and bananas more than apples.

Dutch Funnel Cake - Strawberries and Banana (Ali Gian) Dutch Funnel Cake - Strawberries and Banana (Ali Gian) loading...

They call this one the Twister. It’s topped with pecan bits, butter pecan ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Dutch Funnel Cake - Twister (Ali Gian) Dutch Funnel Cake - Twister (Ali Gian) loading...

Remember when you used to eat Fruity Pebbles as a kid? Why not add it to your funnel cake?

Dutch Funnel Cake - Fruity Pebbles (Ali Gian) Dutch Funnel Cake - Fruity Pebbles (Ali Gian) loading...

For all of you chocolate lovers, this one is called the Cookie Monster. It’s topped with oreo crumble, cookies and cream ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.

Dutch Funnel Cake - Cookie Monster (Ali Gian) Dutch Funnel Cake - Cookie Monster (Ali Gian) loading...

Now this one is straight up my alley. The S’mores Funnel Cake has graham crackers, marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, and whipped cream.

Dutch Funnel Cake - S'mores Funnel Cake (Ali Gian) Dutch Funnel Cake - S'mores Funnel Cake (Ali Gian) loading...

If you’re more in the mood for fried oreos, they have those too.

Too early for funnel cake? In need of some breakfast? You know what I’m going to say…

And don’t forget about lunch before (or after) you devour your funnel cake.

Are you hungry yet? I’m definitely putting Dutch Funnel Cake on my must-do summer list.

They are open Saturdays and Sundays throughout the spring/summer and beyond.

