📕 Multiple counties

📕More than just selling books

📕Stores fit for all ages

Books have the power to transform our lives through imagination, the way we see the world, education and more.

Luckily for us in New Jersey, there's no shortage of independent bookstores. Consider this your guide to shopping small and helping these businesses thrive.

Row of books Credit: artisteer loading...

Many offer much more than a store: a sense of community through book clubs and other events.

Multiple counties are featured, so hopefully there's one close to you.

Did we miss any? Did your go-to destination make the list?

where in NJ Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Words Matter Bookstore in Pitman (Gloucester County)

independent bookstores - Words Matter Bookstore via Facebook Words Matter Bookstore via Facebook loading...

This bookstore is a must-see spot if you live near Pitman. The location offers Silent Book Club, other book clubs, Poetry Open Mic Night, kitten visits, over 2,000 items in store and access to over 10 million products to buy through its website. If you want a sense of community, look no further than South Broadway.

Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood (Bergen County)

independent bookstores - Bookends Bookstore via Facebook Bookends Bookstore via Facebook loading...

If you're looking to get up close with celebrities, Bookends Bookstore is your place. The place hosts over 100 events yearly that bring big names to Ridgewood! Guests booked for October include Mike Keenan, Henry Winkler, Bobby Flay and more.

Thunder Road Books in Spring Lake (Monmouth County)

independent bookstores - Thunder Road Books via Facebook Thunder Road Books via Facebook loading...

Author events, book groups, a great in-store selection and books available online — all available here in Spring Lake! Gifts like nightlights, puzzles, gift cards, literary-themed candles and more are also available for easy one-stop shopping.

The Little Point Bookshop in Point Pleasant Beach (Ocean County)

independent bookstores - The Little Point Bookshop via Facebook The Little Point Bookshop via Facebook loading...

This charming bookshop is a family-run hotspot, with a presence in Point Pleasant Beach since 2019. There's something for the whole community: birthday parties, private events, book club, storytime, meet the author events and more. Remember to stop by before future beach trips, too.

The Cloak & Dagger in Princeton (Mercer County)

independent bookstores - The Cloak & Dagger via Facebook The Cloak & Dagger via Facebook loading...

Mystery enthusiasts, this Princeton location is the place for you! New releases and the classics can all be found in one convenient spot. If Nassau Street is too far away, there's also an online option. The bookstore also offers gifts, collectibles, games, a Kids Korner and more.

The Bookworm in Bernardsville (Somerset County)

independent bookstores - The Bookworm in Bernardsville via Facebook The Bookworm in Bernardsville via Facebook loading...

Clever signs and a huge bookworm reading above the entrance — all signs you've made it to The Bookworn. Once inside, you'll find book selections fit for the whole family. "Cozy atmosphere and a great selection of books to browse. If you are looking for a specific title you can't find in the store, they can purchase online for you," one Facebook review says.

Bookmarked in Whiting (Ocean County)

independent bookstores - Bookmarked via Facebook Bookmarked via Facebook loading...

Young adult, fantasy, romance, mystery/thriller — just some of the new and used books available here in Ocean County. If looking for a sense of community, multiple book clubs are held at the Whiting site! The owners make restock announcements on Facebook, so give them a "like."

Act 2 Books in Flemington (Hunterdon County)

independent bookstores - Act 2 Books via Facebook Act 2 Books via Facebook loading...

Reading enthusiasts have been enjoying this Flemington bookstore for over two decades! The website mentions it's a must-see site for out-of-print, used and rare books. "If you can't find what you like please fill out our off-line search form and we will search our off-line inventory, other bookstores and book search services for you," the website mentions.

The Little BOHO Bookshop in Bayonne (Hudson County)

independent bookstores - The Little BOHO Bookshop via Facebook The Little BOHO Bookshop via Facebook loading...

The Bayonne bookshop has had a presence in the community since 2017! Current best sellers and an extensive online catalog offer so many options for readers of all ages. The long-standing business is referred to as a "cozy getaway spot to find your happy place." The cafe next door will elevate your shopping and reading experience, too!

The Book Garden in Cream Ridge (Monmouth County)

independent bookstores - The Book Garden via Facebook The Book Garden via Facebook loading...

August marked 35 years for this independent business! Located in rural Central Jersey, you'll find thousands of square feet offering books of all genres. The Monmouth County store will buy and sell books, so remember this spot when clearing out the house. Books on the history of New Jersey can also be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

What is the best convenience store in NJ? Take our quick survey!