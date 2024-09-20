🚗Start planning fall, winter activities now

🚗There's something for everyone

🚗Websites provided

It's getting darker sooner and the weather is cooling down — all signs that kids will be spending more time indoors.

As the kids move their activities indoors, it can be challenging for parents and guardians to come up with inside ideas, so we pulled together a list to help.

Mother turns around to her children on the back seat of car Credit: monkeybusinessimages loading...

Featured places are day-long experiences that are sure to wipe out the kids and have them sleeping on the ride home.

The list includes something for all interests and abilities: design, art, fitness, water fun and history.

Did your go-to spot make the list?

NJ scary places post Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Adventure Aquarium

indoor spots gallery - Adventure Aquarium Adventure Aquarium via Facebook loading...

1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ

Standard admission, pop-in encounters and in-water encounters — there's something for all comfort levels and price ranges. While checking out all the animals, don't forget to pay close attention to the varieties of sharks, which the aquarium says is the biggest collection in the Northeast. See for yourself why USA Today has voted this site a top 10 aquarium

We Rock the Spectrum

indoor spots gallery - We Rock the Spectrum We Rock the Spectrum - Mount Laurel via Facebook loading...

3111 Route 38 Suite 14, Mt. Laurel, NJ (also Waretown and Audubon)

This kid's gym is all about offering inclusive fun ! There's a number of locations found throughout New Jersey, so there's sure to be a convenient location near you . Sensory-related equipment includes a zip line, zip box with slide, crash pit, climbing mountain, carpet swing and more.

Morris Museum Smithsonian (Spark!Lab)

Spark!Lab Morris Museum (2) Spark!Lab via Facebook from 2021 loading...

6 Normandy Heights, Morristown, NJ

The Morris Museum became the latest Spark!Lab site in 2021 . It's described as an "informal approach to hands-on learning" for children ages 5 to 12 with design and engineering stations. Timed tickets are available at the front desk, and it's offered Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

The Funplex

indoor spots gallery - The Funplex The Funplex in Mount Laurel, NJ via Facebook loading...

3320-24 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel, NJ (also in East Hanover)

Indoor rides, go-kart track, laser tag, an indoor boardwalk, bowling, food and arcade games — SO many options to keep the kids there all day! Keep this place in mind during the warmer months for their outdoor options, too! Wristbands can be bought ahead online.

Liberty Science Center

indoor spots gallery - Liberty Science Center Liberty Science Center via Facebook loading...

222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ

Who doesn't love a chance to educate kids while they have fun?! Choose from the planetarium, 3D science theater, the Blue Whale exhibition, Touch Tunnel, Wobbly World, Wild about Animals exhibition and more. There's so much to see and so much to learn that multiple trips may be needed!

American Dream

indoor spots gallery - American Dream American Dream via Facebook loading...

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

This is American Dream's indoor water park, but it's just the beginning of what's offered exits from New York City . There's endless shopping, food, the Nickelodeon Universe, Big SNOW, an ice rink — there's honestly too many to name! Passes and seasonal offers can be viewed on its website.

Urban Air Adventure Park

indoor spots gallery - Urban Air Adventure Park Urban Air Adventure Park (Sicklerville) via Facebook loading...

611 Berlin-Cross Keys Rd., Sicklerville, NJ (multiple NJ locations)

Urban Air Adventure Park has multiple locations in New Jersey, so check if there's a convenient location near your town. Parents Night Out, Open Play, Sensory Friendly Play, weekly activities and more are offered throughout the chain. Urban Air touts it's meant for all ages, keeping the whole family busy for hours! Some attractions throughout the U.S.: flash pads, twist tower, sports court, indoor slide park, wipeout and more.

Color Me Mine

indoor spots gallery - Color Me Mine Princeton Color Me Mine Princeton via Facebook loading...

301 N Harrison St. Suite 150, Princeton, NJ (multiple NJ locations)

Color Me Mine is all about "the art of having fun!" If a child is more into the arts than physical play, this is the ideal spot to come next time. Kids chose their favorite ceramic piece to then paint to their liking. There are a few spots in New Jersey.

Big Kahuna's Park

indoor spots gallery - Big Kahuna's NJ Big Kahuna's NJ via Facebook loading...

535 North Route 73, West Berlin, NJ

West Berlin is the only spot in New Jersey to enjoy Big Kahuna's Water Park. Passes can be found online here . The indoor portion is available year-round for all ages. The kids will not get bored with the selection of activities: Little Lizard Landing, Aqua Arena, Paradise Cove, Raging Rivers and more!

Medieval Times

indoor spots gallery - Medival Times Dinner & Tournament - Lyndhurst NJ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament - Lyndhurst NJ via Facebook loading...

149 Polito Ave., Lyndhurst, NJ

th century — all while being treated to a show and four-course feast. Kids will never be this entertained with TV! Knights compete with real horses and do hand-to-hand combat. I went to the Lyndhurst site for a field trip in elementary school, and I still rave about the experience to this day! Step back in time to the 11century — all while being treated to a show and four-course feast. Kids will never be this entertained with TV! Knights compete with real horses and do hand-to-hand combat.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom