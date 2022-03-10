Too little, too late for disapproval of ‘King’ Murphy (Opinion)

If crushing small businesses and taking the individual rights from ordinary citizens wasn't enough for people to vote Murphy out a few months ago, something has apparently changed. For the first time since his first election to governor, Murphy's approval rating is finally in the negative.

What could possibly have changed peoples' minds and what took so long?

Don't say that anything nefarious went on in the vote-counting process. That will get you ostracized from decent society for suggesting such a thing. The Democratic Party would never engage in unfair practices in elections. Shame on you!

Why then in the last four months have the opinions of our wonderful governor turned sour? It could be that the polls favored him so much that many people were discouraged and stayed out of the voting process.

About 33% of residents have a favorable impression of the governor, compared to 50% in November. About 38% of respondents to the recent poll have an unfavorable view of Murphy. That's decent progress in hopes that people here, the ones who haven't fled, are finally seeing the light.

Murphy had pretty good numbers during the pandemic. People were afraid and he gave the impression of being in control and "following the science." Tell that to the families of all the seniors who died in long-term care facilities under his direction.

He has a professional and controlled demeanor. People found that comforting during COVID. They also found cloth masks a comfort too.

Neither one was effective or look too good now that the panic is over.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

