Tony Sirico and Larry Storch headline famous NJ characters

What do Tony Sirico and Larry Storch have in common other than passing away on the same day last week? The television characters that they played were both from New Jersey.

Sirico played Paulie Gualtieri aka "Paulie Walnuts" in "The Sopranos," a character who, according to "The Sopranos, A Family History," had been a "troubled street kid from Newark at the age of 9." He would grow up to become one of the central characters in arguably the greatest television show of all time.

Storch, who played Corporal Randolf Agarn in "F Troop" ran from September 14, 1965 until April 6, 1967. Agarn in the show was from Passaic. Storch actually was from Manhatten and visited Passaic for the first time in 2016, and was named an honorary Passaic citizen.

Among other television characters who hail from New Jersey:

Tony Soprano played by James Gandolfini. Born in 1959 in Newark as chronicled in both "The Sopranos" and "The Many Saints Of Newark" prequel. He lived with his wife Carmela and kids A. J. and Meadow in North Caldwell.

Silvio Dante played by Steven Van Zandt, born in West Orange, New Jersey.

Christopher Moltisanti played by Michael Imperioli grew up in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

Danny "Danno" Williams on the Hawaii 5-0 reboot, which ran from 2010 until 2020, and played by Scott Caan, whose father James passed away on July 6. It is established that the character moved to Hawaii from New Jersey, and he even returned there in a flashback episode involving the towers.

Ron Cephas Jones who played William Hill on "This Is Us" and earned a 2017 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" was born and raised in Paterson.

Daniel LaRusso Kobra Kai played by Ralph Macchio who reprised the role from the classic Karate Kid movies actually came from Newark and moved to California where he learned to "wax on wax off, and paint the fence."

