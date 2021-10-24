Toms River, NJ scarecrow contest has downtown covered in them! See photos

It's the annual Downtown Toms River scarecrow contest, they're awesome this year.

They're all lined up and down Washington Street in Toms River and they're incredibly cool.

Check Out The Amazing Scarecrows For The Scarecrow Contest in Downtown Toms River

This is such a cool idea for everyone to get involved in the community. Check out these pictures and vote for your favorite. You have a little less than two weeks to vote now for your favorite. Participating businesses will have ballots for voting. Just look for the Scarecrow Walk poster in their window! You have until October 31 to vote.

There are several chances to win. The first is the traditional People’s Choice, where the public votes on their favorite scarecrow. The second will be the Judge’s Choice. Special Judges will vote on the best scarecrow. Your scarecrow will automatically be entered into both contests.

Scarecrow judging will be done by the popular vote. Please only vote once. Ballots are not valid without your name and email address. Remember ballots are available at participating businesses and remember to look for that Scarecrow Walk poster in their window. Also, ballots can be dropped off at The Downtown Shops @53 Main, Main Street, Toms River, and Toms River Branch of the Ocean County Library, 101 Washington Street, Toms River.

My family and I had a great time walking up and down Washington Street looking at these fabulous scarecrows. Some were scary, some were funny, and all were fantastic. Some of Toms River's businesses got involved along with other participants of Toms River. I had a couple of favorites.