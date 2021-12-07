Toms River, NJ police: 2-car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt

TOMS RIVER — Township police said a female driver who sped through a red light on Route 37 Monday morning was struck by a second vehicle entering the intersection and later died, while two others involved in the crash were critically hurt.

Crystal Calpin, 29, of Toms River, was driving west when her vehicle was hit in the intersection with Oak Ridge Parkway around 8:56 a.m., Toms River Police said.

She was taken to Community Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital where they were listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Calpin’s sister, Jessica, has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

"To say that we are shocked from this terrible loss is an understatement. Unfortunately, we now find ourselves in a tragedy that we were not prepared for in any way, shape or form. Crystal was loved by many and will be missed so very much. You are with our mom now," Jessica Calpin wrote.

This is the third fatal crash within Toms River on Route 37 this year, according to police.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US

NJ’s most hated Christmas decorations