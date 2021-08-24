TOMS RIVER — The drowning of a man at Mariner's Cove remains under investigation.

Police on the evening of Aug. 19 responded to a report of a man in distress in the water at the end of Kettle Creek Road. Wayne Brotsky, 64, of Toms River, was fighting to stay afloat and then disappeared under the water, police said.

Silverton's fire chief was the first official on the scene and jumped in the water. A Toms River officer and Silverton firefighters joined in the search and pulled Brotsky from the water, unresponsive, after approximately 10 minutes, police said.

Responders performed CPR at the scene and Brotsky regained a pulse, but he was later pronounced dead at Community Medical Center.

