Toms River, NJ cop loses traction, thrown from motorcycle

LAKEWOOD — A substance on the roadway is being blamed for causing a Toms River police officer to be thrown from his motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

The on-duty officer was riding on Route 70 eastbound and exited the roadway at New Hampshire Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The officer lost traction while making the turn, dropped to the roadway and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Ramp from Route 70 east to NH Avenue where a Toms River police officer was thrown from his motorcycle. Ramp from Route 70 east to NH Avenue where a Toms River police officer was thrown from his motorcycle 6/30/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Treated for injuries

Billhimer said the officer was flown via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries and released.

The identity of the officer, the nature of the substance and how it may have got there were not disclosed.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

