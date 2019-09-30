Toms River lurings? It was all a misunderstanding, cops say

TOMS RIVER — Two separate suspected luring incidents on Saturday turned out to a misunderstanding.

Two children were approached by what appeared to be the same man on Saturday afternoon within a block of each other, police said, in what they called attempted child lurings. The man approached had one child on Chippewa Drive at Apache Drive and another near Shawnee Drive in the Georgetown section of the township, moments apart, Toms River police said when they released an image of his vehicle on Sunday.

"The person of interest has been identified and interviewed along with members of his family. It has been determined that there was no criminal intent to lure or cause any harm to the children," Toms River police said in a statement.

Police said the children, whose ages and gender were not disclosed, were correct in reporting the incident despite the outcome.

"These children acted appropriately doing exactly what they should have done when approached by a stranger. We commend them for their actions and their parents for alerting authorities," police said.

The case is separate from another luring case being investigated by New Jersey police, in which Princeton authorities say two twin teen sisters were approached on two occasions.

