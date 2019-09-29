Man tried to lure 2 different children, moments apart, cops say

SUV involved with Toms River child lurings (Toms RIver PD)

TOMS RIVER — Two children were approached by what police said appeared to be the same man on Saturday afternoon within a block of each other, in what police call attempted child lurings.

The man driving an older light gray or silver/champagne colored SUV approached one child on Chippewa Drive at Apache Drive and another near Shawnee Drive in the Georgetown section of the township, moments apart around 4:45 p.m., according to Toms River police.

A release about the incident included a photo of the suspected vehicle with the man inside.

Police did not disclose what was said to the children but both left the area and told their parents who called police.

The man was described as heavy set with a bald head and goatee facial hair wearing a light gray or white top.

Police asked anyone with information about the man to call them at 732-349-0150 x 1366.

