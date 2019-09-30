Man tried to lure teen sisters in Princeton twice in 1 week, cops say

PRINCETON — Police say they are searching for a man they believe twice offered two sisters a ride in his pickup, days apart last week.

The girls' mother told police her 16-year-old daughters were approached by the man on Tuesday, Sept. 24 around 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 27 around 5 p.m., both times within the 300 block of Witherspoon Street, according to a Nixle alert sent to local residents.

The family told police the man asked for the girls’ names while offering to drive them, police said.

Police described the man as Hispanic, between 35 and 40 years old, with short black hair, a black mustache and a slightly heavy build. Police said the girls said the man spoke with a Mexican accent.

The vehicle was described as a black, newer model pickup truck with a full-size extended cab, but no make nor model was given.

Police urge local residents or businesses with surveillance cameras to check their footage for potential help in the case, and can call police at 609-921-2100.

