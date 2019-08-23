Toddler in Lakewood, child in Clifton revived after nearly drowning

A child that fell into a hotel swimming pool on Thursday was the second of two near-drownings in New Jersey this week.

First responders revived the child who was unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived at the LaQunita Hotel on Route 3 in Clifton late Thursday afternoon, police told RLS Metro Breaking News.

The child, whose identity was not publicly released, was hospitalized at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in severe condition, police told RLS.

Clifton police referred calls to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. The Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a message about the case.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jason Statuto told NJ.com that no charges have been filed in the case.

On Wednesday morning in Jackson, a 2-year-old nearly drowned after falling into a swimming pool. An adult spotted the boy in the pool and called 911.

EMS members of the Lakewood Hatzolah pulled the toddler out of the pool around 9:25 a.m. and found he was not breathing, police said. The team revived the boy and took him to Jersey Shore University Hospital.

An investigation determined the child was able to exit the home on Marymount Court on his own and then went to the pool.

The state Department of Children and Families offered these suggestions for keeping kids safe around a swimming pool.

NEVER leave children swimming unattended. Drowning can occur in an inch or two of water.

Stay within an arm's length of small children in water to protect against rapid drowning.

Warn children to never swim at a pool or beach alone or without a lifeguard.

Train children to swim at an early age.

Teach children that swimming in a pool is far different than swimming in open water.

Be certain only qualified and undistracted adults are entrusted with supervising children in water.

Always empty inflatable pools, buckets, pails and bathtubs after each use.

Personal floatation devices do not guarantee water safety.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5

https://youtu.be/9FxhvxuyQhk