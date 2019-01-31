‘Toddler in a Box’ — Fort Lee Police to the rescue

Growing up, my kids often times had more fun playing with a box than the whatever gift or toy that was contained in the box. As a kid, I remember using appliance boxes as forts providing entertainment for hours. Who needed video games?!?

In a sort of related story, a kid in Fort Lee got himself stuck in a box. The actual toy resembling a large Jack-In-The-Box and he was stuck!

Concerned that the boy could not get out, his mom called the cops. Thankfully, the Fort Lee Police were prepared to come to the rescue. Sgt. Rick Hernandez responded and freed the toddler from his predicament.

Sgt. Hernandez is our #BlueFriday honoree this week. Thank you Sgt. for your work and the work of all the heroes in the Fort Lee PD.

