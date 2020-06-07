To my wife and all these survivors: Happy Cancer Survivors Day!

With all that's going on right now, it's so good to hear something positive.

Sunday is National Cancer Survivors Day. My wife, Deneen, is a 13-year survivor.

I know exactly how long it's been, because we found out after she gave birth to our twins. As legendary Philadelphia sportscaster Gary Pappa, who unfortunately lost his battle with prostate cancer, once told me: "She gave them life and they gave it right back to her"

So for Deneen and all cancer survivors, Salute! Here's to a list of survivors that, God willing, never stops growing.

I asked the name of you or someone you know that has survived cancer. Here are those that I received so far, Here's to you, heroes every one of you!

Glenn Stuart: Thank my captain!

Robin Bickell Thompson: My hubby, Tracy Thompson

Former Trenton Times sports writer Mark Eckel: Congrats to your wife, Trev. It's almost 8 years for me.

Suzanne Policastro Kirby (a New Jersey 101.5 employee): Love you and Deneen!! Thank you for helping me through this (Deneen put me at ease when I needed it the most). You both are amazing people. As are YOU, Sue!

WPHL CH 17's Jason Lee Sklar: Love hearing that Steve! My Dad ... Robert Sklar ... is a 4-year cancer survivor.

Annmarie DeGrigoli: Congratulations my dear. God Bless all Survivors! 💗💓Especially my sister, Donna Degrigoli-Havens.

Laurielle Nagel: Congratulations, Doreen! It’s been 9 years for me, too.

Lynette Taylor: My friend, Linda, is a 25-year ovarian cancer survivor

Sheri Suk Sexton: Congratulations to Deneen!! My hubby, Henry James Sexton, going on 11 years!!!

Michele Blumstein-Nagiewicz: My sister-in-law is a breast cancer survivor, Randee Wolff Blumstein.

Heather Zysk: Wonderful news! My mom, Diane Shultz, and husband, Joey Zysk, are survivors.

Adrienne Sasson: My mom was an 18-year survivor. She passed in '93 when therapies were not well developed.

Cindy Zwicker: Twice cancer survivor for over 25 years, and hoping to add the third time to the listed success. Congrats, Deneen. It’s a wonderful feeling to be cancer-free.

Char McCallum: Congrats....I am also a survivor!!

Chris Swendeman: Love ya so much, pal ... Thanks for all the calls, the laughs and the convo. You’ll never know how much I truly appreciate our friendship

Donna Blake Hacking: God bless your wife with continued good health 💗. My husband, Richard, is a 26-year survivor of stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Jack Hoffman Congrats to Deneen! It’s an honor being in that exclusive club, SURVIVOR! I’m a 10-year survivor, my wife Sheryl is a 15-year survivor, and my daughter is a double survivor — 12 and 2 years. It’s just a way of life.

Wendy Gecker Acker: Congrats to Deneen! I am 6 years!! Much love to you all!!

Steve Skalish: Me. Almost 20 years now.

Julia Luongo McArdle: My mom, Mary Marlene Luongo. Breast cancer.

Kathleen Carter Burden: My dear friend and fellow survivor.

Daniel Drills Steve, I had kidney cancer two years ago and got it removed. I feel great. Congratulations.

Paul Powell: Congrats Deneen! That’s really great. I just passed one year.

Arlene Pugliese: I'm a 6-month survivor of breast cancer! Congratulations to all of you.

Donna Degrigoli Havens: Steve Trevelise, God bless your wife and all surviving people that have gone through cancer. It's definitely not an easy journey for anyone. I appreciate all you have done. MANY PRAYERS TO ALL.