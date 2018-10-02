Mourn losses, celebrate survivors — Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is breast cancer awareness month, and it's very special in the Trevelise household.

It was 12 years ago, during a postpartum checkup, that a lump was found in my wife Deneen's right breast. Thus began an aggressive journey of chemotherapy and radiation that began on Valentine's Day 2007, which is also her birthday.

After that, there were five years of a drug called Tamoxifen, then another oral drug called Femera was started. Deneen still takes Femera daily and will for three more years.

As a husband watching this happen, you feel so helpless. You're supposed to be the protector, but there's nothing you can do. I tried things like sitting in a dunk tank and walking the streets in a dress to raise money for Eagles Tackle Breast Cancer. Believe me, Deneen looks much better in the dress than I did!

But it was our children, Lennon and Albert who actually saved her life, because had she not had them, we never would have known.

I'll never forget what legendary WPVI sportscaster Gary Poppa, whose life was later taken by prostate cancer, said to me while covering my dunk tank event: "She gave them life and they turned around and gave it right back to her"

So on this day, I asked who you would like to honor. Here are a few responses from our audience.

John Greco: "To my wife Mary Ellen, a 18 year survivor."

John E Lewis: "My wife Jamie, who is going through it right now"

Roy Bucci: "My Aunt Joan."

Kathleen Carter Burden: "Much love to my fellow survivor Deneen."

