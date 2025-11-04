☑️ NJ teen vanishes in Charleston after leaving a Halloween party near campus

A 19-year-old New Jersey college student has been missing in South Carolina since Halloween.

Owen Tillman Kenney, a student at the College of Charleston from Tinton Falls, has been missing since Halloween, according to Charleston, South Carolina, police and his worried parents. He was last seen by friends around 2 a.m., a block from campus.

His family in a Facebook post, said he had gone to a Halloween party wearing a Boston Celtics jersey and was walking back home before he disappeared.

Family and friends plead for help finding Owen Kenney

Kenney's parents described him as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 155 pounds with light brown hair in a buzz cut and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his right forearm, left shoulder, left shin and knee. Red Bank Catholic said he is a member of the class of 2024.

Anyone with information about Kenney's location is asked to call 843-720-2422.

The College of South Carolina is a public university with an enrollment of 12,000.

