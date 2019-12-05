It's a tough question when the politicians come knocking for more money for our schools. They either try to make you feel guilty about the poor kids in old buildings, or they try to scare you into thinking that the schools are on the verge of collapse. Either way, the ballot questions seem to be written to deceive voters into voting 'yes' regardless of the lack of accountability for the spending, the spike in taxes that typically results and the connected insiders who may be befitting from the new spending, borrowing and taxation. The worst part is the local votes are always scheduled for the off season when everyone is distracted by a million other things.

Tuesday, December 10th they are at it again. This time the elites want the taxpayers in Edison, and across the state, to cough up nearly 190 million dollars for improvements and changes to a handful of schools.

According to reports, the money will be spent on 6 of 19 schools in the district. With looking at the line by line budget and who is benefiting, the education bureaucrats want you to vote 'yes' and give them the money. That translates into more than $30 million in new spending for each of the affected schools. It also means a tax hike of about $20 a month. That $240 a year increase for homeowners is the average based on the average assessment in Edison which is less than $180,000. So if your home is worth more than $180k, you'll be paying more, maybe a lot more.

If you are serious about fighting to take our state back, this referendum needs to be defeated. Similar to other referendums in Hackensack, Cherry Hill and Monroe where voters faced with the same choice voted 'NO' and, in the past year, were stopped additional spending and taxation of nearly $700 million.

Your vote counts. If you show up and defy the odds by voting this Edison boondoggle down, we can continue on the path to fix NJ. If not, your taxes will go up and the elites in Trenton and at City Hall will be coming back to you for more every year. The problem doesn't get solved until we say 'NO' regardless of what they are asking for.

Tell them to prioritize the budget and cut the bloated waste and corruption in Trenton and restore a fair formula to the towns to provide adequate education facilitates for our kids. Vote in a new legislature and Governor in 2021, but don't let them take one more dollar of your hard earned money to line the pockets of special interest insiders and morally bankrupt politicians.

Edison, Hillsborough and North Arlington are the targets on December 10th. Your town is next.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: