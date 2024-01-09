This storm is no joke — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Flooding on Wagaraw Road in Hawthrorne Flooding on Wagaraw Road in Hawthorne (Hawthorne Fire Department) loading...

A violent storm with high winds and heavy rain will move into New Jersey today.

Gov. Phil Murphy has already declared a State of Emergency.

Massing power outages and potentially deadly flooding is possible.

driftlessstudio driftlessstudio loading...

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is tracking the storms movement.

Here is when we can expect the worst of it.

Cougar Field in Chatham Township (Google Maps/Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Cougar Field in Chatham Township (Google Maps/Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP — A Newark man is charged with repeatedly giving narcotics to two teenagers in exchange for sex, according to authorities.

Nafis Wiggins, 25, of Newark faces a slew of charges including two counts of first-degree human trafficking, two counts of second-degree luring, five counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree child endangerment, and third-degree drug possession with intent to distribute.

Trenton train station (AP photo/Mike Catalini), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)/Canva illustration Trenton train station (AP photo/Mike Catalini), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)/Canva illustration loading...

Since around the beginning of 2024, over 1,800 individuals who recently arrived in the United States have been transported by bus to transit sites in New Jersey from Texas and Louisiana.

If this continues to happen, there needs to be some type of warning so that officials have a better shot of protecting the well-being of passengers once they arrive in the Garden State, according to Gov. Phil Murphy, who sent a letter on Monday to more than 20 charter bus companies in southern states.

Joseph Cranmer Joseph Cranmer (Ocean County Jail) loading...

BERKELEY – A pickup left with the engine running in the parking lot of a Wawa on Saturday afternoon was stolen and wound up in a crash 30 miles away.

Wall police Capt. Chad Clark said Joseph Cranmer, 37 of Little Egg Harbor got in the unlocked 1989 Ford F-350 at the Wawa on Route 34 around 4:30 p.m. and drove off.

Dennis Malloy's NJ pizza tour Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

NJ DOT humorous safety messages 2.0 Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

LOOK: These are the top 20 best places to retire in America U.S. News analyzed housing affordability and healthcare data in 150 cities across the country to help determine which were considered most suitable to meet Americans' needs and expectations for retirement in 2024. Scores are based on a scale from 1 (Low) to 10 (High). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.