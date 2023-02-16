This singing mozzarella man makes the best cheese in New Jersey

Billy Pompeo loves what he does, and what he does is make the best mozzarella in New Jersey. He loves it so much- he even sings about it.

BIlly Pompeo (Photo: Steve Trevelise) BIlly Pompeo (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

Pompeo owns Annabella's. Located at 900 Patterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, they have been around since 2004. They celebrated 19 years on January 26th. He made his mozzarella for hundreds of people at the Pizza Bowl event at Redds Restaurant and Bar. But what makes Billy's mozzarella so different?

We all use the same ingredients. I mean, it's three ingredients: curds, salt, and water; that's it. It's all about the hands and love. I've been making mozzarella for almost 20 years, and every batch to me is like the first one. I put the same amount of love in every batch. I never rush a batch.

Billy Pompeo (Photo: Steve Trevelise) Billy Pompeo (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

There's a lot of pallets in the room, a lot of big guys, a lot of big names. So to be able to make mozzarella, what I do, my passion in front of all these guys is big. It's an honor.

Pompeo has made his mozzarella for lots of famous people, but his current favorite is New York Giants center, Nick Gates. "He's my man, I love him big time."

attachment-IMG-6422 loading...

The most famous mozzarella movie scene comes from the movie "The Pope Of Greenwich Village" where Eric Roberts puts down the mozzarella of his friend Jimmy. Roberts came on my New Jersey 101.5 show to discuss. I asked Pompeo, who has seen the movie, what Roberts would think of his mozzarella.

"I think he would be pretty pleased."

After sampling the mozzarella at Annabella's, with its incredible texture that melts in your mouth, I can honestly say I think you would be pretty pleased as well.

Steve Trevelise enjoying fresh mozzerella (Photo: Steve Trevelise) Steve Trevelise enjoying fresh mozzarella (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III