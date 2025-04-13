This restaurant makes the list for NJ’s best Mexican food

I've been here plenty of times before and can confirm it's delicious.

National Empanada Day was April 8th and nj.com released their list for the best empanadas in the Garden State.

The list consists of 41 different restaurants scattered throughout New Jersey. It is not ranked in order of best to worst, just alphabetical so don't take it too hard if your favorite place is further down on the list.

The spot that caught my eye was TacoRito in Hightstown. Here's how Peter Genovese from nj.com described the empanadas from Taco Rito:

"The Crazy Empanadas, made with pico de gallo, cheese, corn, chipotle mayo and sour cream, are a gooey, drippy, delightful mess."

He couldn't be more correct. But TacoRito does more than just make great empanadas. They of course make amazing tacos (as they should it is in their name) but my personal favorite here is the rice bowls. Interested in checking out their menu? You can find that here.

I go for the rice bowl with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, fresh jalapeno, pineapple and sour cream.

And if you are feeling extra spicy you can get some of their delicious desserts like fried Oreos or mini doughnuts with a sweet milk glaze. They have a classic churro option as well.

This place is one of my favorite guilty pleasure meals and I am not surprised that it has gotten notoriety from other sites as well. Make one trip here and you'll find yourself coming back again. They also have another location in Robbinsville.

