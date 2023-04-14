This NJ mall is going to require chaperones for teens

After a series of unpleasant incidents (aka fights), one New Jersey mall is cracking down on teens.

According to the Daily Voice, the Garden State Plaza in Paramus will be instituting a new chaperone policy on April 28th.

The new rule will require anyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 5 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be guards positioned at the entrances to check IDs.

The rule was instituted in response to numerous incidents of "disruptive behavior that violates the center's code of conduct by a small minority of younger visitors" the mall said.

"Taking this extra step in our security measures will ensure a pleasant and safe environment for our families and every member of our community, as well as our retail partners," the mall said.

Some of the incidents that brought about the change were well publicized brawls in the food court.

There is an AMC Theatre at the mall and the new rule will not apply to them; the mall is also going to allow restaurants to formulate their own policies. A waiting area by the theater will be established for unaccompanied minors. The mall is calling this new rule a “parental guidance” policy, but it could probably be called a “hey, parents, do you know what the hell your kids are doing?” rule.

As far as I know, the mall has not announced an end date for the new rules.

