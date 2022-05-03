This NJ beach was named one of best 25 beaches in the country

The rest of the country is finding out what we already knew about our beaches. That is that they are the best. In fact, TravelAndLeisure.com has placed Asbury Park on its list of the 25 best beaches in the United States.

When you think about all that Asbury Park has to offer in the way of restaurants, boardwalk and the incredible music scene, it's not hard to figure out why.

Here’s what Travel and Leisure had to say about Asbury Park:

"Stretching about a mile along New Jersey's Atlantic coast, Asbury Park Beach is a lively, clean, white-sand beach. Sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, and people-watching are favorite activities here. It's backed by a historic beachfront boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food, and interesting shops, in addition to a splash park and miniature golf. The Silverball Museum boasts more than 600 working pinball machines dating back to the 1930s. And just across the street is the fabled bar, The Stone Pony, made famous by locals Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi."

How many beaches across the country can not only offer the ocean but an incredible music scene with a long-time heritage of rock 'n' roll?

What I like most about the Asbury Park beach is the contemporary feel you get when you're there. While Point Pleasant is where you take the kids to ride the rides and Seaside Heights is where you go when you're a teenager coming of age Asbury Park is where you go next. If Asbury Park were in New York, it would be Greenwich village, if it were in Philadelphia it would be South Street.

If you made a tapestry of Asbury Park it would be every kind of person all getting along at one big party with incredible food and music.

If Travel & Leisure likes Asbury Park, how long could it be before they discover Pt Pleasant, Seaside Heights, Wildwood, or Atlantic City?

