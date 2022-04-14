Legendary Stone Pony announces epic 2022 Summer Stage schedule

We’re only a few weeks away from Memorial Day weekend and the kick-off to summer. Summertime in New Jersey is spent down the shore regardless of what shore town you spend your time in. If you’re a music fan you look forward to the Summer Stage at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

Every year the schedule is lined up with all different kinds of bands of all different genres. There’s a little bit of everything for everyone.

I have spent many summer nights in Asbury Park starting off at Porta then walking over to the Summer Stage to see the show and ending the night at the Wonder Bar. My all-time favorite show that I’ve seen on the Summer Stage at the Stone Pony has to be the From Boston to Berkeley tour with Rancid and Dropkick Murphys. All of these years later and both bands still put on such a great show.

The Stone Pony has officially released its 2022 Summer Stage schedule starting May 7 with Sum 41 and Simple Plan. You can purchase tickets to all of the shows on the Stone Pony website HERE. Keep in mind that some of these shows are already sold out but that doesn’t stop anyone from watching from the boardwalk.

Here is the lineup:

May 7 - Sum 41 & Simple Plan: The "Blame Canada" US Tour

May 12 - The Offspring: Let the Good Times Roll Tour

May 14 - Deftones (SOLD OUT)

May 28 - Modest Mouse

June 3 - Bright Eyes with Alex G

June 4 - Trixie Mattel

June 11 - Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bone

June 13 - Phoebe Bridgers (SOLD OUT)

June 25 - Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour

June 30 - The Black Crowes Present: $hake Your Money Maker

July 1 - Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats (SOLD OUT)

July 2 - Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

July 3 - Flogging Molly & The Interrupters

July 4 - Phil Lesh & Friends

July 8 - Yacht Rock Revue

July 15 - Umphrey's McGee

July 16 - The Bouncing Souls

July 24 - Jake Owen

July 29 - Sad Summer Festival Presented by Journey's

July 30 - Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions Tour with Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth

August 5 - Iration & Atmosphere with special guests Katastro, The Gouch with DJ Fresh

August 6 - Counting Crows: The Butter Miracle Tour

August 13 - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Dashboard Confessional: Hello Gone Days with Armor for Sleep

August 14 - Rise Against & The Used with Senses Fail

August 20 - Lany with Surfaces: Summer Forever Tour

August 25 - Interpol & Spoon: Lights, Camera, Factions Tour

August 28 - Lauv: The All 4 Nothing Tour

September 2 - Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen

September 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

