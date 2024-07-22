This new bakery and bar in Bloomfield, NJ looks incredible

Bloomfield, New Jersey has gotten a little sweeter in the past few months since Ladyfingers Bakery and Bar opened up.

Located on Broad Street, not only is it a full bakery, they also serve brunch foods, craft coffee, custom desserts, and cocktails.

Here’s just a peak at some of what they have to offer.

Cherry Pie Doughnuts

Pistachio Toffee Crunch Doughnuts

A variety of cookies

Cinnamon Buns

Or if you’re there for brunch you can try a Pesto Toastie.

Plus their cocktail menu is filled with silly names for their drinks such as “Cit-rus Got Real,” “Let’s Get Phizz-icle,” and “She’ my Cherry Pie,” to name a few.

Per their website:

Ladyfingers boasts an impressive selection of beverages, from expertly brewed espresso to creative cocktails. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cappuccino or a refreshing mimosa, there's something to satisfy every craving.

They even go above and beyond with how they serve some of their drinks, their Summer Floatie is served in a tiny pool float.

Ladyfingers will also bake custom cakes for your special occasions.

Like this sage ombré wedding cake.

An adorable baby shower cake.

Or a themed birthday cake.

They also offer dessert tables, place orders by emailing orders@ladyfingers.com.

Ladyfingers is open Sun. through Wed. from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thurs. through Sat. from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.. You can find them at 1109 Broad Street in Bloomfield, NJ.

Find out more about them and check out their full menu on their website.

