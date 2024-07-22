This new bakery and bar in Bloomfield, NJ looks incredible
Bloomfield, New Jersey has gotten a little sweeter in the past few months since Ladyfingers Bakery and Bar opened up.
Located on Broad Street, not only is it a full bakery, they also serve brunch foods, craft coffee, custom desserts, and cocktails.
Here’s just a peak at some of what they have to offer.
Cherry Pie Doughnuts
Pistachio Toffee Crunch Doughnuts
A variety of cookies
Cinnamon Buns
Or if you’re there for brunch you can try a Pesto Toastie.
Plus their cocktail menu is filled with silly names for their drinks such as “Cit-rus Got Real,” “Let’s Get Phizz-icle,” and “She’ my Cherry Pie,” to name a few.
Per their website:
Ladyfingers boasts an impressive selection of beverages, from expertly brewed espresso to creative cocktails. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cappuccino or a refreshing mimosa, there's something to satisfy every craving.
They even go above and beyond with how they serve some of their drinks, their Summer Floatie is served in a tiny pool float.
Ladyfingers will also bake custom cakes for your special occasions.
Like this sage ombré wedding cake.
An adorable baby shower cake.
Or a themed birthday cake.
They also offer dessert tables, place orders by emailing orders@ladyfingers.com.
Ladyfingers is open Sun. through Wed. from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thurs. through Sat. from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.. You can find them at 1109 Broad Street in Bloomfield, NJ.
Find out more about them and check out their full menu on their website.
LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons?
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.