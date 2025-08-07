💲Savvy drivers knew how to avoid the Watchung Ave toll on the Parkway

BLOOMFIELD — As the saying goes, "if you know, you know."

For years, savvy local Garden State Parkway travelers heading south knew how to avoid paying the toll at the Watchung Avenue exit in Bloomfield by getting off at the Connie Chung rest stop and heading for the rear, where they could leave (for free) via Broad Street.

“To my knowledge, this local access to Broad Street has been around for decades. It was one of the best-kept shortcuts and secrets until now," New Jersey Fast Traffic reporter Bob Williams said.

A gate had been in place to block access to Broad Street until August 2022, when renovations began at the service area, according to Turnpike Authority spokesman Tom Feeney. When the new building opened a year later, two-way traffic was allowed to continue.

Map shows the location of the Connie Chung service area and the Watchung Ave exit on the southbound Garden State Parkway Map shows the location of the Connie Chung service area and the Watchung Ave exit on the southbound Garden State Parkway (Google maps/Canva/Townsquare illustration) loading...

Ending a cheat

Feeney said a traffic analysis showed a large number of drivers were using the service area as a shortcut. In May, the roadway from the service area onto Broad Street was coned off, forcing drivers to exit via the Parkway and pay a toll.

"That was not just a toll revenue issue but also a safety issue. The parking lot and driveway in the service area are not designed to serve as a Parkway exit ramp. The additional traffic put pedestrians at risk," Feeney said.

Some nearby residents told Fox 5 they were disappointed because they liked going to the Starbucks, Burger King, Chick-fil-A and other eateries.

Connie Chung rest stop

Groundbreaking TV journalist Connie Chung and her TV talk show host husband Maury Povich lived in Middletown for 25 years. She is part of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

