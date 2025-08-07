🚨Crowds were leaving Egg Harbor Township's National Night Out

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were charged Tuesday night after prompting a gun scare at a National Night Out police event.

Egg Harbor Township police said an officer directing traffic out of Veterans Memorial Park after fireworks ended the event was told about someone in a gray Mustang pointing a gun at a group.

The Mustang was located in the heavy traffic leaving the park near the Swift-Slaybaugh Complex.

A search of the vehicle turned up what initially looked like weapons near the driver's door and on the floor of the passenger's side. The items turned out to be a handgun-shaped lighter with a laser attachment and an Airsoft-type handgun.

ALSO READ: Search for NJ man missing at Grand Canyon scaled back

Map of EHT's National Night Out 2025 Map of EHT's National Night Out 2025 (EHT police) loading...

A problem for the second year in a row

Benjamin Andrews, 21 and Maya McKinley, 18, both of Egg Harbor Township, were arrested and charged with possession of imitation firearms, unlawful possession of weapons and aggravated assault. Andrews also received a traffic summons for having an open container. Both were released from custody.

"Please take the time to have a conversation with your teens and young adults if you have them in your family circle. Encourage them to make good choices. While it may seem harmless to some to carry an imitation firearm or a handgun shaped lighter, there can be consequences to making those choices," the department said in a statement.

It was the second year in a row that teenagers and young adults caused a problem at the event, which is intended to bring the community and law enforcement together. Two 17-year-olds and a 20-year-old were charged at the 2024 National Night Out after getting into a fight. They were charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. Teens 16 and under were required to be accompanied by an adult to attend this year.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2025. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ - Please note that some fairs have already occurred) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant