BLOOMFIELD — A man who police say tried to scam a resident out of $35,000 is no stranger to the scamming game.

The Bloomfield resident said someone claiming to be from Capital One Bank called and told them to bring cash to a certain location where they would meet a representative from the Federal Trade Commission. The resident handed over the cash after the rep arrived in a vehicle. The age of the resident was not disclosed.

Repeat scammer tied to earlier $50,000 computer fraud

Using surveillance footage, detectives identified the suspect as Mahir Patel, 26, of Somerset. He turned himself in on a charge of theft by deception.

Patel was charged by Egg Harbor Township police in May after an older man was scammed out of $50,000 to fix his computer. When Patel tried to get another $103,000 to "resolve a debt related to a hacked bank account," the victim went to police.

"Members of the public are tageted are targeted by scams almost daily," Bloomfield police Chief George Ricci said in a statement. "Please do not respond to any suspicious phone calls or text messages and never provide financial information over the phone unless to a trusted source."

Other ways to avoid scams (Morris County Prosecutor's Office)

Spoof bank alerts and/or package tracking links, that direct users to malicious sites that steal the personal information you type in.

Fake job offers/interviews.

Telemarketing scams.

Romance or friendship scams, seeking to get victims to wire money or “invest” in cryptocurrency.

Change the privacy settings on your social media accounts to be less public.

If you receive a suspicious email or text message, don’t click on or download attachments.

Never hold an ID or passport up to a web camera, even when asked.

If someone is asking for payments in wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, it is probably a scam.

New Jersey does not have cash bail, so if someone claims to need money for bail, it is probably a scam.

