BLOOMFIELD — A man who police say tried to scam a resident out of $35,000 is no stranger to the scamming game.
The Bloomfield resident said someone claiming to be from Capital One Bank called and told them to bring cash to a certain location where they would meet a representative from the Federal Trade Commission. The resident handed over the cash after the rep arrived in a vehicle. The age of the resident was not disclosed.
Repeat scammer tied to earlier $50,000 computer fraud
Using surveillance footage, detectives identified the suspect as Mahir Patel, 26, of Somerset. He turned himself in on a charge of theft by deception.
Patel was charged by Egg Harbor Township police in May after an older man was scammed out of $50,000 to fix his computer. When Patel tried to get another $103,000 to "resolve a debt related to a hacked bank account," the victim went to police.
"Members of the public are tageted are targeted by scams almost daily," Bloomfield police Chief George Ricci said in a statement. "Please do not respond to any suspicious phone calls or text messages and never provide financial information over the phone unless to a trusted source."
Other ways to avoid scams (Morris County Prosecutor's Office)
- Spoof bank alerts and/or package tracking links, that direct users to malicious sites that steal the personal information you type in.
- Fake job offers/interviews.
- Telemarketing scams.
- Romance or friendship scams, seeking to get victims to wire money or “invest” in cryptocurrency.
- Change the privacy settings on your social media accounts to be less public.
- If you receive a suspicious email or text message, don’t click on or download attachments.
- Never hold an ID or passport up to a web camera, even when asked.
- If someone is asking for payments in wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, it is probably a scam.
- New Jersey does not have cash bail, so if someone claims to need money for bail, it is probably a scam.
