Putting the best restaurant on a bucket list in every state is a tough challenge for anyone. I personally have dozen of Jersey restaurants that would be on my bucket list and a considerable amount in cities throughout this great country.

The fine people of The Salt Lick BBQ did extensive research and even have first-hand experience at great restaurants throughout the states. Their selection was based on genuine user reviews, accolades, and taste testing along with menu checking at most of the restaurants that made the ultimate restaurant bucket list.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

We have an abundance of fine restaurants here in New Jersey, some that I have featured on my best list. When thinking of a bucket list restaurant, you want a variety in your menu choices, the food and service must be excellent and the atmosphere comfortable.

I personally want a restaurant that is comfortable, clean, and appealing. I am not a fan of sterile restaurants that throw off a vibe that you better not touch anything, or you might break it. If I walk into any restaurant and Yani is playing on its house system, I am out. I do not care how good the food is.

With all that said I understand how the team picked our own and incredibly famous Tops Diner in Newark as New Jersey’s legendary bucket list restaurant.

You have seen so many articles from all of us here at New Jersey 101.5 with Tops Diner on our list as our favorite diner.

When you have a restaurant that was established in 1942 and they keep achieving accolades year after year, you have a bucket list destination restaurant. I have been to Tops Diner at least four or five times, they have every single dish known to man.

The amazing fact is that all the food is exceptionally good. How they do it remains a mystery. From pancakes to chicken parmigiano to Cajun shrimp, to a great milkshake and your choice of twenty pies. Come hungry, wear your eating pants, and be prepared to be relaxed and well-fed in a comfortable setting.

I can see why Tops Diner should be on our bucket list.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈