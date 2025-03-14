This is the most popular engagement ring in New Jersey
Talk about a first-world problem.
A woman has found the man of her dreams, the one with whom she can be a true friend, partner and lover. They’re planning to spend years together. Now what kind of ring should she hint for before he pops the question?
Should it be a more traditional solitaire? Or one of those curvy split shank engagement rings? Maybe a stylish trilogy ring?
Oh! There’s a bezel setting, but would that look too old fashioned?
What’s a girl to do?!
Full disclosure: I had to look some of these up. I’m not a jewelry gal.
Truth be told, if I were in this situation I’d likely be horrified to know what a partner was spending on a ring and would probably be suggesting we put it towards a bigger down payment on a house. Or better yet, a tiki bar for the backyard if we already had a home.
That said, it’s the stuff of dreams for some women, and everyone has their own taste.
A study out by Rare Carat shows that different states have different preferences when it comes to engagement rings. They used Google search data and figured out which states prefer which style of ring.
For instance, those curvy split shank rings are most coveted in Idaho, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Virginia.
A bezel setting is preferred in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Vermont.
What’s the most popular engagement ring style in New Jersey?
It’s a halo ring, where the central stone is surrounded by smaller ones to make it appear brighter and bigger. I guess Jersey girls do like their bling after all.
Halo rings
The halo ring is also the most popular in Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, and Wyoming.
Here’s the study’s full list of popular engagement rings and the states that desire them most.
Solitaire Ring
Alaska, Delaware, Iowa, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia
Pavé Ring
Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Washington
Round-Cut Diamond Ring
California, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, South Carolina
Halo Ring
Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Wyoming
Split Shank Ring
Idaho, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia
Bezel Setting Ring
Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Vermont
Colored Gemstones Ring
Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, North Carolina, Texas
Trilogy Ring
Connecticut, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin
Twist Band Ring
New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah
11 of the best ideas for cheap romantic NJ dates
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
Items That Almost All Weddings Should Have
Old Weddings: 1880-1960s
Mess Free Wedding Send-Off Ideas
Gallery Credit: Emily Claire
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.