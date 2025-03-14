This is the most popular engagement ring in New Jersey

Talk about a first-world problem.

A woman has found the man of her dreams, the one with whom she can be a true friend, partner and lover. They’re planning to spend years together. Now what kind of ring should she hint for before he pops the question?

Should it be a more traditional solitaire? Or one of those curvy split shank engagement rings? Maybe a stylish trilogy ring?

Oh! There’s a bezel setting, but would that look too old fashioned?

What’s a girl to do?!

Full disclosure: I had to look some of these up. I’m not a jewelry gal.

Truth be told, if I were in this situation I’d likely be horrified to know what a partner was spending on a ring and would probably be suggesting we put it towards a bigger down payment on a house. Or better yet, a tiki bar for the backyard if we already had a home.

That said, it’s the stuff of dreams for some women, and everyone has their own taste.

A study out by Rare Carat shows that different states have different preferences when it comes to engagement rings. They used Google search data and figured out which states prefer which style of ring.

For instance, those curvy split shank rings are most coveted in Idaho, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

A bezel setting is preferred in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Vermont.

What’s the most popular engagement ring style in New Jersey?

It’s a halo ring, where the central stone is surrounded by smaller ones to make it appear brighter and bigger. I guess Jersey girls do like their bling after all.

Halo rings

The halo ring is also the most popular in Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, and Wyoming.

Here’s the study’s full list of popular engagement rings and the states that desire them most.

Solitaire ring RareCarat.com Solitaire ring RareCarat.com loading...

Solitaire Ring

Alaska, Delaware, Iowa, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia

Pave ring RareCarat.com loading...

Pavé Ring

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Washington

Round-Cut Diamond Ring

California, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, South Carolina

Halo Ring

Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Wyoming

Split Shank Ring

Idaho, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia

Bezel ring RareCarat.com Bezel ring RareCarat.com loading...

Bezel Setting Ring

Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Vermont

Colored Gemstones Ring

Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, North Carolina, Texas

Twist ring RareCarat.com Twist ring RareCarat.com loading...

Trilogy Ring

Connecticut, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin

Twist Band Ring

New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah

