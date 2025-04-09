This is the fandom New Jersey nerds out about most

Before you get offended by the headline: I say “nerds out” as a fellow geek myself.

Not only can I quote much of seasons two through nine of ‘The Simpsons,’ I’ve even listened to the DVD commentaries with the cast and writers multiple times.

(Is it a weird flex or is it a cry for help? YOU decide!)

So I’m no stranger to committing to being a full on nerd when it comes to certain entertainment.

Watching TV with cable or streaming service Canva loading...

When it comes to books, TV shows, and movies, surely you have a favorite of your own… but is it the most popular among your fellow Garden Staters?

ID Tech analyzed Google search trends from the past year, focusing on fandoms in the fantasy and sci-fi genres to determine the most popular in each state.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

For instance, and this shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone, the most popular in Florida is Disney.

Our neighbors in New York are apparently big fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Kevin Feige Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP loading...

Though I was a little surprised by New Jersey’s favorite fandom (only because I wasn’t a big fan, but I know I’m in the minority), I really shouldn’t have been because it was created by a Jersey guy: George R.R. Martin.

Game of Thrones

Russia Historical Festival AP loading...

The Bayonne-born author created one of the biggest book series / television series of the 21st century with ‘Game of Thrones.’ Despite being off the air for years, the show’s popularity still stands strong: it was the favorite of 23 states.

Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Isaac Hempstead Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP loading...

According to iD Tech:

Its epic storylines, memorable characters, and dramatic twists have kept fans hooked, even years after the series finale.

Peter Dinklage AP loading...

With the success of its spinoff House of the Dragon and the upcoming release of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, expected to premiere this year, the world of Westeros continues to captivate audiences.

Multimedia video concept on TV set in dark room simpson33 loading...

