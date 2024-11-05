This is the dumbest NJ law ever (and you never knew it existed)

New Jersey has its fair share of oddball laws that make you wonder what exactly went down to put them in place. From the strange to the downright ridiculous, these forgotten rules are still technically on the books, even if most of us go about our lives blissfully unaware.

But one law in Newark really takes the cake — or should I say the cone.

If you’re selling ice cream in an outdoor area where a crowd could gather, you’re actually required to hire a security guard.

Yup, you read that right. Security, just for scooping some rocky road.

Curious how a rule like this came to be? Let’s dive into some of the quirkiest laws New Jersey has to offer.

New Jersey legislators have some serious power-setting tax rates, spending your tax dollars, making laws. And sure, they’ve passed some sensible ones, but they’ve also put a few head-scratchers on the books over the years. Some of these wacky N.J. laws are so obscure you’ll probably never hear about them unless you’re on a trivia team.

Now, Newark, as we know, doesn’t always have the best reputation. It’s no secret that safety’s been a concern there.

But there’s one law that really sums up just how high the risk used to be: if you’re selling ice cream outdoors in an area where 20 or more people can gather after 4 p.m., you’ve got to have a security guard on duty. Yes, even if you’re just selling ice cream.

According to this rule—section § 8:12-11, officially—any spot serving ice cream in Newark (parlors, trucks, pushcarts, you name it) needs to have security on hand once the afternoon rolls around. Don’t want to follow the rules? Hope you’re ready to pay up. Fines can hit up to $1,000 a day, with a minimum of $50 per violation.

In 2011, Newark took it a step further, expanding the rule to include any restaurant seating over 15 patrons. If you’re open past 10 p.m., you’d better have security on hand starting at 9 p.m., or you’ll be facing some steep penalties. So yeah, only in Jersey, right?

