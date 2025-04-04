This is the best historic restaurant in NJ — and Big Joe is not happy about it

Before I share with you what restaurant was named the best historic restaurant in New Jersey, allow me to share just two of the many restaurants and taverns that should have been selected as the best historic restaurant here in the Garden State.

The Black Horse Tavern in Mendham, NJ opened in 1742. That was 283 years ago.

283 years!

The food is still exceptionally good, the atmosphere is like eating in a museum. I was awestruck to think that 283 years ago settlers here in New Jersey were dining on that very spot.

Moore’s Tavern Freehold, NJ was granted a “continued license for keeping a public house of entertainment” in April of 1787. While Moore’s has gone through renovations since then, the wall in the bar area is original and is beautifully worn to the look of aging that makes it so historic.

A true historic restaurant does not have to be over 200 years old to qualify for that title, but it should wreak of significant history.

The fact that historic documents were signed, town meetings were held with decisions that changed the course of our history, and significant individuals that were a part of the fabric of this country passed through the doors of the above two taverns and so many other current restaurants and taverns here in New Jersey make them a candidate for most historic restaurant in this state. There are too many historic restaurants to list in this writing.

Lovefood.com presented a collection of their most historic restaurants in every state. Before I got to New Jersey I scanned the list and I went to a couple of those restaurants listed in other states, and I could see the reasoning behind their choices.

Then I came to their choice for New Jersey. I thought at first it was an April’s Fool joke. I was shocked and saddened to learn it was not. Lovefood has named, Medieval Times in Lyndhurst as New Jersey’s most historic restaurant.

They believe that a “magical” theatrical show while dining on turkey legs is historic. I do not. That restaurant would not be anywhere near my radar, never mind being in it.

Medieval Times is a suitable place for family fun, it is a chain restaurant and theatrical buffet that entertains and feeds you for about an hour or so. To call Medieval Times the most historic restaurant in New Jersey is sacrilegious.

I encourage you to take your family to one of a dozen or so truly historic restaurants and taverns that we have here in New Jersey and explain to your children the history of events that took place right in that very location.

History was never achieved by watching a guy dressed in knight gear trying to win the heart of Maid Marion while eating very mediocre food.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

