This is NJ’s favorite sports car. Can you guess?

Here’s a study you can decide for yourself whether you believe. If you were tasked with guessing which state is most obsessed with sports cars as well as guessing which sports car is the most popular here in New Jersey, what would you come up with?

A company that does automotive work, Harker Heights Ceramic Coatings, did a study to find out which state was most muscle car obsessed and the favorite sports car in each state.

Wouldn’t you have to go with Michigan? I mean, Detroit. Motor City. The Big Three. When I worked there in the 2000s, I met by far the most car enthusiasts of anywhere.

But the study, one that analyzed Google searches of which states were searching which cars, concluded Colorado was the most sports car obsessed in the nation. They logged 55,665 muscle car searches per 100,000 people. They were followed by California, Nevada, Vermont, and Florida.

New Jersey was in the middle of the pack at 24th place with 37,259 Google searches of sports cars per 100,000 people.

Now for those who live their life a quarter mile at a time (obligatory “Fast and Furious” ref), what fast and flashy car do you think was most searched in New Jersey?

Let’s take you through some hints.

Sylvester Stallone owns one. He got his in blue.

Also…

Country star Brad Paisley got one of these cars in a burgundy color. Any guesses?

No, not a Mustang, although that might seem fitting for a country artist.

Some hints. Jersey’s favorite sports car goes from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds. It has 495 horsepower.

No guess?

Think of movies.

Recently the movie “Red One” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson featured this sweet car. The movie was not well received by critics but it certainly wasn’t the car’s fault.

Need more hints?

It can reach a top speed of 194 mph.

A true gearhead already knows I’m talking about the Corvette C8 Stingray.

Imagine the New Jersey insurance you’ll pay on this. Imagine trying to park this bad boy in Lakewood and not panic about dents. Imagine the temptation at 3 a.m. on the Garden State Parkway or the points you’ll have on your license when you’re caught succumbing to that temptation.

The study says the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray is the most Googled sports car in New Jersey. The only other state that has this as their favorite is Oregon. Hmmm. Does this have anything to do with laws against self-serve gas?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

