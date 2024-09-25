This is NJ and the tri-state area’s most exclusive reservation

We've talked about one of my favorite restaurants in Jersey, Chef Vola's.

It's a place where you call and hope they call you back with a confirmed table. However, you really need to have a guy. Thankfully we have a couple of friends who are "in the know" with the family that owns the place and have enabled us to enjoy a dinner.

I've written about the bone-in veal parm. Delicious.

Veal Parm at Chef Vola's (Bill Spadea) Veal Parm at Chef Vola's (Bill Spadea) loading...

Next on our list is Cafe 2825 also in Atlantic City, and yes, another place where you need to know a guy. I asked our listeners to weigh in and as it turns out "Frankie Peppers" knows the owner and Jodi and I will be able to enjoy dinner on October 5.

A few weeks ago, my friend Michael Martocci, who is the voice of Frank Sinatra on stage at the shows we've brought to you for years, offered us his table at a very exclusive, listed as the hardest reservation to get in the WORLD, Rao's in Harlem.

Wednesday night is the night. We're splitting a car service to the city and will be dining at the cash-only hot spot around 6: 30 p.m. To be honest, I'm not sure what to expect. But it's one of the only restaurants that has something called "table rights" so it makes it nearly impossible to get a seat unless you know the guy who has the rights.

Rao's (Google Maps) Rao's (Google Maps) loading...

The place has been operating successfully for the past 130 years and is known worldwide for one of the original owners of "lemon chicken". Jodi has already decided that's what she's having. If they have bone-in veal, then my order is easy. If not, I'm on my own and we'll have to see.

I'll have a full report with pics coming up this week.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

