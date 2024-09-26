This exclusive NJ/NY area restaurant exceeds expectations

Although staying out past midnight on a "school night" is not recommended, every once in a while, it's worth the lack of sleep.

I returned home from a busy day of meetings after the show at 5:30 p.m. The car service we hired was ready in the driveway for a scheduled departure at 5 p.m. So, the night was off to a late start.

Some friends met us at the house (including Amy who called the show before the big night) and some met us at Rao's in East Harlem.

The ride in the wet weather through the evening rush took about two hours.

Our table was ready as we walked in the door and we had it for both the 7 p.m. and the 9 p.m. seatings.

The experience starts with one of the managers sitting at the table and discussing what the kitchen has prepared for the night. We started with a seafood salad,

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

roasted peppers,

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

and a delicious baked clams casino.

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

Then the pasta. The star of the pasta course was of course the meatballs. Pork, veal, and beef, cooked in the famous Rao's red sauce. Perfect.

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

Then the mains. We all had a small plate of family-style veal parm,

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

plus a delicious shrimp dish

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

and the lemon chicken that made the restaurant famous many decades ago.

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

It was expensive and cash only, so it's a "special occasion place" for us.

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's Bill Spadea's dinner at Rao's loading...

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈