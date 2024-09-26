This exclusive NJ/NY area restaurant exceeds expectations
Although staying out past midnight on a "school night" is not recommended, every once in a while, it's worth the lack of sleep.
I returned home from a busy day of meetings after the show at 5:30 p.m. The car service we hired was ready in the driveway for a scheduled departure at 5 p.m. So, the night was off to a late start.
Some friends met us at the house (including Amy who called the show before the big night) and some met us at Rao's in East Harlem.
The ride in the wet weather through the evening rush took about two hours.
Our table was ready as we walked in the door and we had it for both the 7 p.m. and the 9 p.m. seatings.
The experience starts with one of the managers sitting at the table and discussing what the kitchen has prepared for the night. We started with a seafood salad,
roasted peppers,
and a delicious baked clams casino.
Then the pasta. The star of the pasta course was of course the meatballs. Pork, veal, and beef, cooked in the famous Rao's red sauce. Perfect.
Then the mains. We all had a small plate of family-style veal parm,
plus a delicious shrimp dish
and the lemon chicken that made the restaurant famous many decades ago.
It was expensive and cash only, so it's a "special occasion place" for us.
