Unique South Jersey restaurant voted best Italian in the state

We talk about how diverse New Jersey is especially when it comes to food. If you’re looking for a good Italian restaurant, you don’t need to leave the state to find one.

One thing that contributes to restaurants' widespread appeal is the significant Italian-American population in our state. We appreciate the artistry of traditional Italian cooking with fresh, high-quality ingredients and flavors, and time-honored recipes passed down through generations.

The diverse range of Italian dishes, from pasta and pizza to regional specialties caters to a wide spectrum of tastes, guaranteeing there is something for everyone.

And don’t forget the welcoming ambiance and family-friendly atmosphere in many Italian restaurants.

We all have our go-to Italian spot across the state, but it’s not easy to name the best one, so TasteofHome.com did that for us.

The site named the best Italian restaurants in each state and it sounds like the drive to South Jersey will be worth it.

Before we get to their choice for New Jersey, let’s see their pick for our neighboring states:

I Sodi in the West Village, NYC

Gabriella’s Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, PA

Restaurant Bricco in West Hartford, CT

Café Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria in Wilmington, DE

The interesting thing about New Jersey’s pick, which is one of the reasons why it was chosen as the best, is its rotating menu.

Taste of Home picked ITA101 in Medford as the best Italian restaurant in the Garden State.

The restaurant’s chef studied in Italy after watching his grandmother cook while growing up.

Now, his menu takes in-season ingredients to create a new experience for guests at every visit.

