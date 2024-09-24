New Jersey Greekfest is coming up — Here’s what you need to know

As you know, New Jersey has a very diverse culture. A huge variety of food, holidays and cultures all coming together to make New Jersey a true melting pot.

One thing that many of us "foodies" can agree on is Greek food is excellent.

For years, we've celebrated Greek Easter with our friends Pete and Elena at their home in Summit. The Souvlaki, Greek-style potatoes, and the pig on a spit. I am hungry thinking about it.

On Saturday, September 28, Jodi and I will be in Westfield for the 2024 Greekfest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Westfield, Union County.

Our friend Anthe is organizing the three-day festival which kicks off Friday, September 27 and runs through Sunday, September 29. I will be stopping by for the souvlaki pork skewers around 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

There's a nominal charge of $2 to enter, but current students can use their student ID for a free entree. Music, games, and food round out what will be one of the great weekend activities that should make it on your calendar.

Hear my convo with Anthe here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

